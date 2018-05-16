North Korea Really Detests John Bolton

Donald Trump's plans to quickly negotiate a peace plan with North Korea with denuclearization at the centerpiece has suddenly become to fall apart after Jong-un pulled out of talks with South Korea..

And in no small part, Trump's newest National Security Advisor John Bolton has not fared well to the North Koreans.

On April 29, on Fox News Sunday, Chris Wallace asked what denuclearization meant to John Bolton and the Trump administration.

Wallace, "Will President Trump insist that Kim give up, ship out, all of his nuclear weapons, all of his nuclear fuel, all of his ballistic missiles, before the U.S. makes any concessions?"

Bolton replied, "Yes, I think that's what denuclearization means. We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004. There are obviously differences. The Libyan program was much smaller, but that was basically the agreement that we made."

Yesterday North Korea responded by making overtures that they will pull out of the proposed summit. And John Bolton was at the center of their criticisms.



Kim Kye-kwan, a vice foreign minister, rejected the administration’s demand that it quickly dismantle its nuclear program as Libya had done 15 years ago, singling out John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump’s new national security adviser, for condemnation. “If the United States is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the D.P.R.K.-U.S. summit,” the statement said, using the abbreviation for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Mr. Kim said his country would never follow the path of Libya and Iraq, which he said met a “miserable fate” at the hands of “big powers.” He said North Korea had “shed light on the quality of Bolton” in the past, “and we do not hide our feelings of repugnance towards him.”

Using extremist creeps like John Bolton was not a smart move at all since he has a long history dealing with North Korea and the hostility yields towards them.

Those that already touted Donald for a Nobel Peace Prize are suddenly making believe this is nothing new. But just last week they were fitting him with the trophy even though not one talk took place.

On Fox News' Outnumbered, co-host Melissa Francis admitted it wasn't a great idea for John Bolton to use the Libya deal since Gaddafi was dead a few years later.

"Libya may not have been the best reference there for Amb. Bolton....it did not work out very well for that leader," Francis said.