What Did Trump Expect After Bolton And Pence's Threats To North Korea?

After North Korea called VP Mike Pence a "political dummy," Trump has canceled the North Korean Summit for what he considers, “tremendous anger and open hostility," towards his people.

What did Trump think North Korea would say to the the outrageous remarks made by some of his top people? Well,I doubt he thought much at all expect about the pomp and circumstance surrounding this summit.

Picking John Bolton as National Security Advisor raised a lot of concerns throughout the world because of his undying support of the Iraq war, extreme hawkish views on Iran and frequent Fox News appearances where he and advocated for military intervention in North Korea.

On ABC News, Bolton said he was proud of his past statements and then blundered mightily on Fox News Sunday.

"Yes, I think that's what denuclearization means. We have very much in mind the Libya model from 2003, 2004. There are obviously differences. The Libyan program was much smaller, but that was basically the agreement that we made."

North Korea responded to his comments when Kim Kye-kwan, a vice foreign minister said this about Bolton, "and we do not hide our feelings of repugnance towards him.”

Then Mike Pence made things worse by threatening NOKO on Fox News:

Pence said, ""You know, there was some talk of the Libyan model last week. And as the president made clear, this will only end like the Libyan model ended if Kim Jong-un doesn't make a deal." Martha replied, "Some people saw that as a threat." Pence, "I think it's more of a fact."

I then wrote, "I have no idea how this interview with Mike Pence helps the North Korean peace process and I don't think they have any clue either."

Obviously it didn't help the peace process at all since North Korea called the vice president a political dummy.

It's impossible to run America's foreign policy in this manner. As I've written before, this administration is run in total confusion. Different cabinet members and surrogates contradict each other and then when you think there is consensus, Donald will come out and contradict that as well. The only thing they share is Trump's penchant for over-the-top rhetoric.

↓ Story continues below ↓

You can't expect a foreign nation to discuss denuclearization when Trump's top people use such disrespectful rhetoric against those we are trying to make an agreement with.

Trump has housed so many freaks and creeps in his administration that it is hurting United States of America. Some have been eliminated while others have too much power.

And allies in South Korea also taken aback by this latest development:

South Korea’s government seemed blindsided by Trump’s announcement.“We are attempting to make sense of what, precisely, President Trump means,” said government spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.

Under a serious administration, our closest ally to the situation would've been notified first before the release Trump's statement about canceling the summit.

And now we have an American president threatening a foreign country with nuclear annihilation once again.

This has nothing to do with the art of the deal and everything to do with a pompous, narcissist who believes he's an autocrat and not in a democracy.

Heaven help us all.