Trump Lies To Reporters About Reading Kim Jong Un Letter

During an impromptu press conference this afternoon, Donald Trump lied to reporters about the letter which was delivered earlier by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's emissary to the United States regarding the June 12th summit, which is apparently back on.

Early in the presser, he told reporters that the summit was back on, that it's "a process we deserve to have," and that it was "important.

"I think we're going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12th," he said.

When asked about the letter, Trump taunted reporters. "That letter was a very nice letter," he said.

Teasingly, he continued, "Oh, would you like to read the letter? How much? How much?"

So. In the beginning, there was the letter and the letter had been read and it was a very nice letter and all was good.

Nearly nine minutes later, things changed.

In response to a question about whether he had responded to the letter, Trump's answer was quite different.

"No," he answered. "I didn't."

WHY?

"I haven't seen the letter yet. I purposely haven't opened the letter. I haven't opened it. I didn't open it in front of the director," he explained.

"I said would you want me to open it? He said you can read it later."

Apparently this was a conversation he had in his own head, because now the White House is saying the letter has been read. Since Trump doesn't read, I'm fairly certain that someone is working over the weekend to distill it into a PowerPoint presentation for him. Or a picture book.

He just can't stop lying. He lies about everything, even things he doesn't have to lie about.

Watch the two moments side by side above, via CNN.