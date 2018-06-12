Shep Smith Is Unimpressed: 'Kim Jong-un Got It All'
I'm happy to report that Shepard Smith had more credulity in just over three minutes than many anchors and reporters on CNN and MSNBC have had for the last three days over the Trump-Kim dog and pony show.
Smith opened up his show with a three-minute monologue where he ticked off all the things Trump gave up, and for what? "Kim Jong-un got it all for actually doing nothing," Smith observed. He went to note that we may be "left in the potholes of paths past."
I'm pretty sure you can take it to the bank. Shep had words about Trump's softball Hannity interview too, noting that in spite of Trump's absurd claims that we're on that road to denuclearization of Korea, there is really no evidence to that effect.
"[Kim] hasn't copped to what capabilities he has, what weapons he has," Smith said. "Much less allow anyone to take a gander."
A rough transcript follows, but it is always refreshing to see an anchor on America's Propaganda Channel shout some truth. I recommend watching.
SHEP: The United States made concessions in exchange for no hard promises. Stopping joint military exercises with South Korea while North Korea makes a vague commitment to work together towards denuclearization. The agreement the leaders signed is short and unspecific. We'll see what came out of the summit in Singapore and what happens next. Plus, reaction from Washington and around the world as some cheer, others have warning. What this means for the U.S. Military. And security and the future. Let's get to it.
First from the Fox News deck, the talk happened. Hands shaken, photos taken. During a private meeting, promises were apparently made. But who wanted what? America demanded complete verifiable and irreversible denuclearization. CVID. There's no guarantee of that. Not even words to that effect. We may not know for years whether we're actually now on that road or left in the potholes of paths past.
But Kim Jong-un, he wanted the photos. The seat at the table. He wanted the legitimacy that came with the event. The handshake with America's president. He wanted those military exercises with the Americans and the South Koreans that happened every year to stop.↓ Story continues below ↓
Kim Jong-un got it all for actually doing nothing. Plus, he got a promise. Lacking specifics granted of security for the North Korean regime. A regime that has an estimated 120,000 political prisoners across the nation. A regime that tortures and murders its own citizens, imprisons children for the actions of parents and grandparents and a leader that has committed crimes against humanity.
President Trump insisted the people of the most entrenched land in all the world, North Korea, love their leader. President Trump says he trusts Chairman Kim. And that he's ready to start a new chapter with North Korea.
What will the president's special bond with Kim Jong-un mean for the U.S. And its allies? No specifics.
President Trump and Kim signed a joint statement after almost five hours of talks. In the document, the North Korean leader "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."
No specifics of how to do it. No time line on getting it down. No verification, no inspection. Just generalities. President Trump called the North Korean dictator very talented and praised him. The United Nations has called him one of the most brutal and repressive regimes in modern history. The president told Sean Hannity that he thinks Kim Jong-un will get rid of his nukes right away.
TRUMP: I think we're now start the process of denuclearization of North Korea. I believe that he's going back and will start it virtually immediately. He's already indicated that. You look at what he's done.
SHEP: We cannot look at what he's done. He hasn't copped to what capabilities he has, what weapons he has. Much less allow anyone to take a gander. And now joint exercises with members of both nations' militaries operating in tandem with the goal of practicing defense against attack, President Trump cancelled those without so much as a phone call or text to South Korean leaders.
President Trump called Operation Key Resolve the provocative war games and he nixed them. We have more on that and the latest reaction from Washington and Seoul.
While walking side by side on the meeting grounds, the dictator, Kim, pointed to the surrealness of it all according to a translation of his comments. He told President Trump people are watching all over the world the two of us are walking together.
It was like some scene from a science fiction movie. John Roberts was along for the ride.
