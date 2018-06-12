Shep Smith Is Unimpressed: 'Kim Jong-un Got It All'

I'm happy to report that Shepard Smith had more credulity in just over three minutes than many anchors and reporters on CNN and MSNBC have had for the last three days over the Trump-Kim dog and pony show.

Smith opened up his show with a three-minute monologue where he ticked off all the things Trump gave up, and for what? "Kim Jong-un got it all for actually doing nothing," Smith observed. He went to note that we may be "left in the potholes of paths past."

I'm pretty sure you can take it to the bank. Shep had words about Trump's softball Hannity interview too, noting that in spite of Trump's absurd claims that we're on that road to denuclearization of Korea, there is really no evidence to that effect.

"[Kim] hasn't copped to what capabilities he has, what weapons he has," Smith said. "Much less allow anyone to take a gander."

A rough transcript follows, but it is always refreshing to see an anchor on America's Propaganda Channel shout some truth. I recommend watching.