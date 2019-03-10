Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

John Bolton Brags About Failing In North Korea: ‘I Have Been Doing This Since The 1st Bush Administration’

Trying and failing to denuclearize North Korea is usually not something to brag about, but it is to John Bolton.
By David

National Security Adviser John Bolton acknowledged that he has spent years trying and failing to denuclearize North Korea.

"Do you believe North Korea is about to launch a rocket, a missile, a satellite?" ABC's Martha Raddatz asked Bolton on Sunday.

"I'd rather not get into specifics," Bolton replied. "We've seen a lot in North Korea, we watch it constantly. I've been doing this since the first Bush administration -- George H. W. Bush."

"There's a lot of activity going on all the time in North Korea, but I'm not going to speculate," he added.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.