John Bolton Brags About Failing In North Korea: ‘I Have Been Doing This Since The 1st Bush Administration’

National Security Adviser John Bolton acknowledged that he has spent years trying and failing to denuclearize North Korea.

"Do you believe North Korea is about to launch a rocket, a missile, a satellite?" ABC's Martha Raddatz asked Bolton on Sunday.

"I'd rather not get into specifics," Bolton replied. "We've seen a lot in North Korea, we watch it constantly. I've been doing this since the first Bush administration -- George H. W. Bush."

"There's a lot of activity going on all the time in North Korea, but I'm not going to speculate," he added.