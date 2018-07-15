John Bolton Tries To Give 'Context' To Trump's Lie About N. Korean Denuclearization

Shorter John Bolton: Who are you going to believe? Me, or your lying ears? After it's become painfully obvious to anyone who is not willfully blind that Trump got played by Kim Jong-un and his "handshake" agreement with Trump to denuclearize, ABC's Jonathan Karl asked National Security Advisor John Bolton about Kim going back on his promises on This Sunday's This Week.

Here's Bolton's lame attempt to give Trump's blatant lies about N. Korea no longer being a nuclear threat some "context."

KARL: Before you go, I want to ask you about North Korea. Of course, after the summit in Singapore, the president said, quote, "there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea".

Given what we have seen since that summit, and there are reports of North Koreans actively trying to deceive us about the extent of their nuclear program, and of course we had Secretary Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang.

He wasn’t even able to meet with Kim Jong-un, did not appear to be a very productive meeting. Given what we have seen since that Singapore summit, isn’t what the president said about there no longer being a nuclear threat from North Korea at the very least wildly premature?

BOLTON: Come on, what he was saying in context was that if North Korea lives up to the commitments that it made on denuclearization, then it would no longer be a threat. The test here will be what North Korea actually does to live up to the commitment that they made in Singapore that they say they still uphold and that now they need to fulfill.

KARL: I mean actually the quote was there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea, he didn’t say anything about if they meet their commitments or any of that. But --

BOLTON: I -- I think it was clear what he meant.

KARL: Well let me ask you, do you think they’re meeting their commitments? Is there any indication that they are on a path towards meeting those commitments?

BOLTON: I -- I think that’s what Secretary Mike Pompeo is doing in his meetings. He’s got a very tough job. We’re all trying to help him out. And he’s going to work it through.