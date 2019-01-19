Trump Plans NOKO Summit, While They Plan Biological Warfare

In a new PR move to draw attention away from his govt shutdown and being investigated as a possible Russian agent, Trump announced a second Summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.

However, no mention has been made from the White House about a very troubling report from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies which details how North Korea is collaborating with foreign researchers to learn biotechnology skills and build machinery to either defend or attack using biological weapons.

Trump met with NOKO's chief spook, Kim Yong Chol for over an hour until a new Summit with the North Korean leader was agreed to.

Fox News' Dana Perino brought on Greg Palkot, their London based Sr. Foreign Affairs Correspondent to discuss the meeting.

After discussing the Trump/Kim Yong Chol meeting, Perino asked, "But this happening when we find out from reports that North Korea is reportedly creating biological weapons as well?"

Palkot said, "Exactly. there are the nukes, there are missiles. As you rightly point out, a new study from the Middlebury Institute, a highly respected analytical outfit just in the past month has said that North Korea is reworking its efforts, reinvigorating its interests in biological weapons."

He continued, "They've have been collaborating with foreign researchers. They have been learning biotechnology skills, they've been building machinery and the expertise in this field is rising rapidly. Some analysts, Dana, say these biological weapons might be used before any nukes and missiles were used by North Korea either offensively or defensively."

Palkot wrapped it up, "Again, as you note, this has been on the sidelines of any discussions. So a lot of concerns there about North Korea."

Isn't stopping biological weapons just as important as nukes? And why give a murderous thug another PR coup to hang his poisoned hat on?