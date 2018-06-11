'He Made North Korea Great Again': Twitter Erupts At Trump-Kim NoKo Show

By Red Painter
'He Made North Korea Great Again': Twitter Erupts At Trump-Kim NoKo Show

What do you get when you put two impulsive, vindictive, tiny handed world leaders with terrible haircuts and a reputation for being dictators in a room? You get the Singapore Summit between Kim "I kill my family members" Jong-Un and Donald "Wait and see what happens" Trump.

Twitter is having strong feelings, and they are coming from both sides of the political spectrum. Here are a bunch:

Oh

Good observations

Nicolle Wallace, the voice of truth:

This is all Kim Jong-Un wants: the photo. He won't agree to anything and Trump will lie and say "we'll see what happens" and the media will lap it up

My contribution:

UPDATE: (Karoli)

Even Fox News isn't singing his praises:

