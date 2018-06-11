'He Made North Korea Great Again': Twitter Erupts At Trump-Kim NoKo Show

What do you get when you put two impulsive, vindictive, tiny handed world leaders with terrible haircuts and a reputation for being dictators in a room? You get the Singapore Summit between Kim "I kill my family members" Jong-Un and Donald "Wait and see what happens" Trump.

Twitter is having strong feelings, and they are coming from both sides of the political spectrum. Here are a bunch:

Oh

I am not a fan of our flags side by side, as any sort of equals. #TrumpKimSummit — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 12, 2018

Good observations

Observations from the #TrumpKimSummit:



1. Trump is scared

2. Possible worst combination of haircuts in the history of this planet

3. Hand size appears to be the same

4. Kim Jong Un wearing a special version of his dictator outfit

5. Trump and Kim are a match made in heaven ❤️ — Travis Allen 🌊 (@TravisAllen02) June 12, 2018

Nicolle Wallace, the voice of truth:

The most truthful thing I've heard tonight was from @NicolleDWallace: Both men are known liars...so we'll never know what really happened at their meeting. #TrumpKimSummit #NorthKoreanSummit #msnbc — Tracy Ealy 🌊 (@tracyealy1) June 12, 2018

America First. Then NK as America's equal.

America 3d. Then NK as America's equal.

America 5th. Then NK as America's equal.

America 7th. Then NK as America's equal.

America 9th. Then NK as America's equal.

America 11th. Then NK as America's equal. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/RAnyr3zUnR — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 12, 2018

Dennis Rodman is tearing up on CNN about the #TrumpKimSummit in Singapore while wearing a MAGA hat and a shirt promoting a marijuana cryptocurrency. We’ve reached peak 2018, people. pic.twitter.com/QuHKtMFGLJ — Erica Steiner (@SendARavenPlz) June 12, 2018

The man who wouldn't shake the hand of Angela Merkel and called Justin Trudeau "weak" is giving a thumbs up to a brutal dictator who kills dissidents and even his own family while that same dictator laughs at him.#TrumpKimSummit (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) pic.twitter.com/grNovm5LOH — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) June 12, 2018

We’ve seen it time and time again from this President. He treats foes like friends, and friends like foes. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/VDCHm0dWjo

This is all Kim Jong-Un wants: the photo. He won't agree to anything and Trump will lie and say "we'll see what happens" and the media will lap it up

The Kim regime gets a propaganda victory with this photo. That’s a concession we made to them before the summit. Did they agree to anything before the summit in exchange for that concession? I thought Trump was supposed to be an expert dealmaker.#TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/KBvOuBJ2ZO — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) June 12, 2018

My contribution:

I wonder if Otto Warmbier’s parents would call meeting Kim Jong-Un an “honor”? #SingaporeSummit #TrumpKimSummit — Red (@Redpainter1) June 12, 2018

UPDATE: (Karoli)

Even Fox News isn't singing his praises: