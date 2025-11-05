Fleischer Tries To Put Positive Spin On GOP Bloodbath

Former Bush spokesliar turned Fox contributor Ari Fleischer did his best to try to polish the giant turd of an election night blowout for the Republicans this Tuesday. The race-baiting and fearmongering over socialism didn't work for Cuomo, but that's not going to stop the talking heads on Fox from beating that dead horse from now to the midterm elections.

Here's Fleischer lying that he'd "rather be the Republicans in the big picture" after tonight.

FLEISCHER: Socialism is a growing problem for the Democratic Party., and more the Democrats embrace socialism with all the horrors that it entails, the crime that'll take place in New York City, the abandonment of New York City by the successful and the taxpayer. This is what's gonna hurt the Democratic reputation and the base going forward. It's hollowing out the Democratic Party. I would so much rather, even with tonight's bad results, be the Republicans in the big picture than the Democrats. There's also, just want to add, a race in Maine we should pay attention to tonight. It's a ballot initiative to see if voters in Maine want to mandate driver's licenses in order to vote. That looks like it's going to pass. So, a sign of the bigger races here, pay attention to Minneapolis, pay attention to that ballot initiative in Maine, but it's a tough night for Republicans, but it sets up '26. Republicans are running against socialism.

Good luck with that, Ari. You're going to need it.