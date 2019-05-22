Fox And Friends: Too Soon To Criticize Ben Carson For Not Learning His Job

Fox and Friends did their job on Wednesday morning, defending Trump's entitled, corrupt, ignorant, and derelict HUD Secretary Ben Carson.

Carson had one of the most embarrassing testimonies since literally several other Trump cabinet members. Some wondered if Ben Carson is there to make Steve Mnuchin look intelligent and prepared.

Is there anyone else in America who would fail a test of a fundamental aspect of their job -- on national television, no less -- and not be fired on the spot? #BenCarsonResign has been trending all day.

But hired-for-his-brains Brian Kilmeade thinks we're going way too hard on the guy:

"He's just getting used to the housing authority. So, easy with the comments. It's unbelievable!"

Did Trump have time before his catastrophic meltdown to DM you an "attaboy," Brian?