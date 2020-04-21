Fox And Friends Peddle False Equivalency Between Pot, Abortion, And Church

The Fox and Friends give these "Re-open America" protesters way more credit than they deserve. While Brian Kilmeade told their viewers that Americans understand "responsibility" and "danger," they are giving a pass to the protesters who are behaving dangerously irresponsibly, waving Confederate flags, Nazi emblems, and congregating in close crowds with one another. Some were even chanting "Lock Her Up" about Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

KILMEADE: The American people have demonstrated this thing called responsibility. We get it. We understand if we can stand 10 feet away from you at Home Depot, we could probably do it at the dry cleaner and deli. So we could actually get this. So I think it’s it’s time for people to understand that we’ll follow orders to a degree. We understand the danger. Everyone’s got somebody they know who has died or is suffering or beat this. So I think that they gotta start treating the American people like adults. I think we have earned it. I think that’s what the President’s saying.

Yeah, Kilmeade. SOME people get it...the ones who are cool with STAYING HOME. But not the schlubs who watch your channel. Seriously, do these people deserve to be treated like adults?

'Very, very scary: Officials are dumbfounded as Florida beaches reopen 3 days after a death spike.



"This move is so dumb that I had to make sure it wasn't fake news," one city commissioner said. https://t.co/gYjFLpIsM8 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2020

Today’s reopen rally organizer Steve Hasty of Murfreesboro says what he misses most is sitting in restaurants and getting free drink refills.



“I hate having to get two iced teas in the drive thru,” he says. pic.twitter.com/373qBIeHof — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 20, 2020

Then, as if to support the protestors' point of view, Steve Doocy read the following quote from "Mary" in Colorado, who shared her breathtaking (/sarcasm) insight with the Denver Post:

DOOCY: "Pot shops are open, abortions clinics are open, and my church is closed." People would just like to take their lives back as close as they can, but there still is this virus out there.

I asked my 21-year-old son to please find the flaws with that comparison. Pot shops? Open. Abortion clinics? Open. Churches? Closed.

After thinking for a minute (he knew I had an answer in mind) he asked, "Two of them are for health care?"

YES. Yes, my son, and how proud I am that he recognizes both marijuana and abortion simply as healthcare. But that is not what I was thinking. What else, I asked him? He said, "People can pray in places other than church?"

YES. YES, A THOUSAND TIMES, YES! Isn't prayer and religion supposed to be something that one carries with them wherever they go? Imbued within themselves? Between them and their whatever? Do they have to be in the building? But still, that wasn't what I was thinking. I asked him to try one more time, in the context of COVID-19.

He answered, "Well, with the first two, you probably don't have many people, in one place, the places are small, and they can keep a distance?"

DING DING DING Oooooh, that education has REALLY paid off.

ha. bc which one of those three do hundreds of people sit side-by-side for an hour? https://t.co/NBqoXpuiui — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) April 20, 2020

I mean, (and I may be biased,) my kid definitely is brilliant, but he's not particularly interested in politics, nor does he watch the news that much. He's just kind, has a sense of perspective, and understands how to use his brain. Has HE "earned" the right to operate unencumbered by stay-at-home orders? NO, HE HAS NOT. No one has. And he understands that.

No one has the right to risk spreading COVID-19 so they can get free refills on their iced tea. Not even my son.