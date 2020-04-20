Dr. Fauci Predicts 'Re-Open' Protesters Will Regret Defying Governors' Orders

There are more of these absurd "Re-Open (Insert State Here)" rallies today. On Saturday there was a rally in Annapolis, Maryland, protesting one of the few Republican governors who has acted quickly and decisively to protect his citizens from COVID-19, Larry Hogan.

From the Capital Gazette:

On Friday, Hogan addressed his critics during a news conference, saying he understood the frustration caused by the restrictions but emphasized their necessity. “I completely understand why people are anxious to get things going. I want to get our economy back and get things opened up as quickly as possible just as much as anybody does,” Hogan said. “But we’re also going to have to do that in a safe manner.”

There is one today in Pennsylvania. Aside from the disgusting astroturfing behind the organization and funding of the protests, there is, of course, the health dangers they foment.

Dr. Anthony Fauci agreed, and said so on Good Morning America today with George Stephanopoulous. Stephanopoloulos asked about the calls to have Fauci fired, and the economic pain faced by some of those claiming to be "oppressed" by the measures set in place by their governors. Fauci didn't dignify the calls to fire him with a response, but he did make a prediction about both the economic and health consequences of the protests and those participating.

FAUCI: Yeah, mean, I think the I the is message is that clearly, this is something that is hurting, from the standpoint of economics, from the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus; but unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not gonna happen. So, what you do, if you jump the gun, and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you're gonna set yourself back. So, as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a re-opening, it's gonna backfire. That's the problem.

In other words, the protestors are asking after having taken one step forward health-wise, and two steps back economically, to take 15 steps back health-wise in exchange for barely one step forward economically. Or more explicitly, still, you can't work if you're dead.