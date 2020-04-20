If You Thought Anti-Quarantine Rallies Looked Familiar, You Were Right

As many of us suspected, there are many familiar right-wing names involved with these "reopen our state" rallies. Polls show the vast majority of Americans support the quarantine, so what on earth makes people want to go out in a large group and risk getting COVID-19? Melissa Ryan, who writes the very good Control-Alt-Delete newsletter, explains:

There are a couple of pieces to these efforts, and the one that certainly makes me believe this is tied to the Trump campaign is, some of the names turning up are tied to Republican data collection. That's the kind of information that was used so effectively to identify aggrieved potential Trump supporters in 2016 by Steve Bannon, Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. (See Christopher Wylie's book "Mindf*ck".)

Will Bunch writes here about the media is covering this faux movement:

...@Will_Bunch wrote a book on the Tea Party. "What I learned back then is why I’m troubled by the way the Times, cable TV and other outlets are covering 2020′s 'spontaneous'-not-really-right-wing rallies, because the real story is who stands behind them." https://t.co/jhbTGfpXx9 — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 19, 2020

The Washington Post covered the story, although they didn't dig as deep as I would have liked:

Not spontaneous.

Not organic.

Facebook is allowing a trio of far-right, pro-gun provocateurs behind some of the largest Facebook groups to mobilize damaging anti-quarantine protests around the countryhttps://t.co/PHjtvOrr7C #COVID19 #coronavirus — David Beard (@dabeard) April 20, 2020

But ABC News? Wise up, guys. MAJOR FAIL.