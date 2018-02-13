If You Thought Trump 'White Powder' Story Sounded Familiar, Here's Why

You know that recent news story about someone sending white powder to Donald Trump Jr. that turned out to be cornstarch? The one that seemed just a tad convenient? The one that made you wonder why the Secret Service doesn't screen their mail?

Oddly enough, it happened to Eric Trump, too -- in March 2016:

Police were called to the apartment of Donald Trump's son Eric on Thursday after his wife opened a letter and white powder fell out, WABC reports. Inside the letter postmarked form Massachusetts was also a note threatening harm to Trump's five children if he does not pull out of the presidential race. Eric Trump and his wife Lara live at Trump Parc East, one of Trump's luxury buildings on the southern edge of Central Park. More than two dozen cops were seen inside the Central Park South address late Thursday. After tests, the NYPD reportedly found nothing hazardous. The letter arrived at Eric Trump's apartment the same day the hacker group Anonymous released his father's phone number and social security number in a targeted cyber attack. Eric has been a staunch supporter of his father as he bids to become the Republican nomination for President.

You don't suppose they consider it a good way to change the subject, do you?