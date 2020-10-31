Covid Is Worse In The Dakotas Per Capita Than Anywhere In The United States, Ever

South Dakota governor hits back at media who attacked her COVID response, via Fox News, Oct 21, 2020.



Each of the Dakotas has more new virus cases per capita than any other states have seen since the pandemic began. And yet, for all the explosion of cases, South Dakota's lackluster Governor Kristi Noem (who has aspirations of higher office in the future) continues to refuse to institute measures that would slow the spread, and even more insanely, discourages mask use.

Source: Wall Street Journal



The percentage of tests for Covid-19 coming back positive in South Dakota has soared to 46%. That’s more than eight times the World Health Organization’s recommended 5% threshold for businesses to be open. As Covid cases surge across the U.S. and in Europe, South Dakota and North Dakota hold a distinct position: Each has more new virus cases per capita than any other states have seen since the pandemic began. South Dakota has the most and North Dakota the second-most. “Those who don’t want to wear a mask shouldn’t be shamed into wearing one,” wrote South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, in an opinion piece published in the Rapid City Journal last week. Hospital visits and caring for symptomatic people are times when masks are appropriate, she wrote. Maggie Seidel, a senior adviser to Ms. Noem, said in an interview that the governor has no opinion on whether people should wear masks while in close proximity to others in public locations. Ms. Seidel said the governor’s response is a measured one to a virus that she said will spread with or without governmental restrictions. “We feel pretty good about where we’re at,” Ms. Seidel said. “The governor is not going to change any of her approach—why should she?”

Noem's ridiculous op-ed last week in the Rapid City-Journal was an absurd piece of propaganda that didn't have any relationship to reality. They don't test anywhere near the level they should be. Everything remains open. Mask use is discouraged. Real science, as opposed to the junk pseudo-science espoused by Noem, is routinely ignored. For Noem, if more people just washed their hands the virus would go away.