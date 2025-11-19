Hannity, Graham Feign Ignorance On Trump's Illegal Military Orders

Some Senate and House Democrats made a video reminding members of the military that they are allowed to refuse illegal orders from the Trump administration, so naturally, the wingnuts on the right are accusing them of "insurrection."

Here's more on the video from The Hill:

A coalition of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds urged servicemembers and those in the intelligence community to defy any illegal orders. The video, which is edited to show multiple lawmakers reading one statement, comes as President Trump has carried out deadly boat strikes in the Caribbean, near Venezuela. “We know you are under enormous stress and pressure right now, Americans trust their military, but that trust is at risk. This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens like us. You all swore an oath to protect and defend this constitution,” the lawmakers said in the video. “Right now, the threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home. Our laws are clear,” they added. “You can refuse illegal orders…you must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

As the article explains, the members of Congress in the video have been pretty open about the fact that they believe the strikes in the Caribbean are unlawful, and as The New York Times reported, Slotkin has also expressed concerns over Trump trying to deploy active-duty US military troops to American cities.

That didn't stop Sen. Lindsey Graham and Fox's Sean Hannity from lying and pretending that Trump and Hegseth haven't already given the military illegal orders and aren't threatening more, with Hannity accusing them of "insurrection."

Here's the back and forth from Graham's appearance this Tuesday.

GRAHAM: I don't think I've ever been on a show more unnerving than tonight. You've got United States senators and members of the House suggesting to our men and women in military that they should be disobeying unlawful orders issued by President Trump and his military. I was a military lawyer for 33 years. I was a prosecutor, defense attorney and a military judge, and if you're listening to this program tonight, I find no evidence that President Trump or anyone in your chain of command has issued an unlawful order to you. To the people who made these accusations, I'm going to write you a letter tomorrow, and I want you to tell the country what orders you think are unlawful? What did President Trump do wrong as commander-in-chief. You owe that to the men and women of the military to be specific about what you're talking about. If you're in the military, you need to follow the lawful orders of your commanders, and Article 92, check it out. So, what these Senators and House members did was unnerving, and it was unconscionable to suggest that the president of United States is issuing unlawful orders without giving an example. The hatred of Trump cannot spill over to putting our men and women in the military in jeopardy. You're going too far. HANNITY: It sounds like a call for insurrection. And you're correct. They did not identify a single example... GRAHAM: Please identify the order in question. HANNITY: They can't. GRAHAM: Well, they should, because they're suggesting they exist. They're suggesting that men and women in the military, you should disobey unlawful orders. Tell me an example of an unlawful order that exists under the Trump administration. I want to see what you're talking about and I'll give you my opinion. The reason I didn't say anything is because there is none.

Yeah, bullshit. They can and they have. There's no illegality or grift from this administration these toadies won't defend. Disgusting.

Slotkin posted the clip to Xitter, and the responses on there from the wingnuts are just as bad as what we heard from these two clowns.