Kevin McCarthy Blames Mitch McConnell's Low Approval Rating On 'Socialist Ideas'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) argued on Sunday that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other congressional leaders have low approval ratings because of their "socialist ideas."
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo said that she wanted to "congratulate" McCarthy for having an approval rating of 43%, according to conservative pollster Rasmussen.

"You had a 43% favorability rating, a larger number than any other congressional leader," Bartiromo explained, noting that McConnell's rating was 29% percent, while Rasmussen claimed that Democratic leaders polled in the 30s.

"I think the American public just simply say that they do not want the swamp back," McCarthy said to explain the numbers. "They do not want these socialist ideas."

"We will listen to those men and women that have not been listened to before," he added. "The forgotten men and women. Those are the people that we're working for, to make America first and continue to grow."

McCarthy went on to slam the Democrats' COVID relief bill as an effort to "hold on to power."

