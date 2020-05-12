National Security Lawyer Smacks Back Pathetic 'Obamagate' Distraction On Fox News

Over at State TV, Shannon Bream made the mistake of interviewing Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, over Trump's new "Quick! Look Over There! Obama!" thing he is calling "Obamagate." Now, notice, Trump cannot even articulate...well, anything...but sure as hell can't explain what he is saying Pres. Obama did that is so egregious as to merit a -gate suffix, let alone a crime. (See Monday's disaster of a press conference for proof.)

Bream tried to succeed where Trump failed, though, and Bradley Moss just slammed it back in her face.

MOSS: I'm sitting here trying to figure out, what exactly Constitutional deprivation was there? What is the crime that people think that Barack Obama and Joe Biden are going to be prosecuted under? To be clear, and this is using the words of president Trump and his lawyers for the last three years, any sitting president can get any classified information they want, according to Donald Trump, they can launch any investigation they want, they can tell the FBI to pursue only certain individuals. This is not me saying it. This is what Donald Trump's been saying for three years. This was their argument during the Mueller probe. This was their argument during the impeachment investigation, that the president has this kind of authority. So what did we find out? That Barack Obama was aware of intelligence intercepts on the Russian ambassador when he was talking to General Flynn, that there had just been an attack on our election a couple of months earlier, and that we were still dealing with the fallout of Russian election interference in 2016? There was a concern about a counterintelligence problem with MIchael Flynn, and they had a discussion? I'm shocked. I can't believe that they had that conversation! What is the crime? BREAM: Well, we're gonna have to leave it there, but I will tell you that the nugget I have for you tonight is that a list of people who were within the Obama administration who were unmasking Americans' names and identities, it's been declassified and given to the attorney general, we'll see what happens with it next, but I gotta imagine there are gonna be a lot of names we recognize on that list. MOSS: Which they're allowed to do.

Oh, that was beautiful. Don't you love it when people use the Orange Twatwaffle's own words and strategies to metaphorically strangle him and his @ss-kissing sycophants? Especially at the end. Bream tries it again, like, "Well there's a LIST, and they were unMASKING people, and they worked for OBAMA, and MOM has it, so THERE," and Moss just shrugs, like, "Dude. They're allowed to do that...still waiting to hear what the crime was..."