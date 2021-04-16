Politics
Whoa, Jimmy Kimmel Went There With Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan did his usual BS political theater with Dr. Fauci, but Jimmy Kimmel brought the fire in response.
By Frances Langum
by Frances Langum
Whoa, Jimmy Kimmel! I guess Jim Jordan needs to think seriously about his performance art politics against Anthony Fauci.

The Ohio wrestling coach did his usual BS in a hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that lockdown restrictions and masks are "violating the freedoms of the American people blah blah."

Fauci can certainly stand up for himself and did so. But Jimmy Kimmel said what Fauci couldn't say in a congressional hearing. Ahem.

Kimmel noted that Fauci had to "endure the relentless stupidity of a shaved ape named Jim Jordan." Sound about right.

Jim Jordan shouted to Fauci, that American's "liberties" had been "assaulted" by something something, because he wasn't going to admit that lockdowns and DEATHS occurred during the Trump administration. "They've been assaulted!" said Jordan.

Jimmy Kimmel went THERE.

“Yeah. You know who else was assaulted? Those wrestlers when you were their coach at Ohio State. That you didn’t notice. But go on … Listen, meathead. First of all, Dr. Fauci hasn’t assaulted anyone. All of a sudden, he cares about people being assaulted. And secondly, doing squats at 24-hour fitness doesn’t make you a health expert."

Kimmel admitted that people have a right to refuse the vaccine, but suggested that they shouldn't ever go to a doctor again. "Becuase they don't know anything, right?"

Watch to the end of this clip, as Kimmel reviews Matt Gaetz's week. Whoo.

