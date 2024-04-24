Sen. Romney Has The Quote Of The Day On Trump’s Hush-Money Trial

Who woulda thunk that Sen. Mitt Romney would be such a stellar voice of reason?
April 24, 2024

Donald Trump’s ongoing New York criminal trial hinges on payments of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. It’s not the hush money, per se, that is illegal, it’s the fact that Trump allegedly falsified business records to cover up the payment and avoid damage to his presidential campaign. Nevertheless, compulsive liar Trump denies he ever had an affair with Daniels.

Sen. Mitt Romney had the perfect response. “I think everybody has to make their own assessment of President Trump’s character,” he told a CNN reporter, “and so far as I know, you don’t pay someone $130,000 not to have sex with you.”

As our Karoli Kuns put it, “BadaBOOM.”

