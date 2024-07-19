Joy Reid: Rambling Vaudevillian Speech Shows Trump In 'Decline'

MSNBC's Joy Reid described Trump as a "diminished vaudevillian man in decline" after his speech at the RNC.

And she called out the "very serious Democrats" who are suddenly afraid of this bozo's campaign.

To paraphrase Eric Killmonger, 'MAGA, is this your king?'

If Joe Biden had given a rambling, shambling, all-over-the-place speech like that, elected Democrats would be demanding that the 25th Amendment be invoked immediately.

They would scramble even worse than they are now to jettison him as the candidate for president.

And we would be questioning his mental acuity.

Donald Trump went off that script for more than half of it.

We had this text in front of us.

He clearly was bored by the text and then became an old vaudevillian who much preferred his old schtick and was, therefore, reciting the schtick to the Daners.

That was proof that there's not just one old man in the race.

Donald Trump is an old man, clearly in decline, and we must start talking about him the same way that we are questioning Joe Biden.

Because Donald Trump cannot stay on message for even five to ten minutes, even telling a story about the most traumatic moments of his life.

He still eventually got to sharks.

He got to Hannibal Lecter.

He can't stop doing it because if you, you know, and I say this as somebody who absolutely adores senior citizens.

They're my favorite people.

But one of the things that happens when they begin to decline is that they go to safe places in their minds, stories that they're comforted by, that they remember and that they can recite.

And they do it over and over again.

Donald Trump is not a candidate that Democrats should be terrified of.

Their terror is embarrassing tonight.

MAGA, is this your king?