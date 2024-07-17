Mike Johnson Cites ‘Rule Of Law’ In RNC Speech For Felon Trump

Just two days after Speaker Mike Johnson said, “We’re all Americans, and we have to treat one another with dignity and respect,” he smeared Democrats as anti-law and order. Even worse, he claimed Republicans stand for and advocate for the rule of law – while he was endorsing Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.

Yes, that’s the same Donald Trump who was recently convicted of 34 felonies for covering up his sexcapade with a porn star so voters wouldn’t find out. That’s also the same Donald Trump who faces many more felonies for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and may again face 34 more felony counts for stealing top secret and other classified documents when he finally left the White House.

That’s not counting the business fraud he was found liable for to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars or the sexual assault of E. Jean Carroll.

But here’s the second in line to the presidency boasting about how much he and Republicans love the rule of law, while smearing his fellow Americans:

JOHNSON: What do we stand for as Republicans? I think it boils down to a few things: individual freedom, limited government., the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free market, human dignity. Those are the core principles of American conservatism and they are the core principles of our Republican selves. While they resonate in our hearts and in the hearts of most Americans, the radical, woke, progressive left has disdain for those principles, right? They have a very different vision for what America should become. They want to tear down those foundations and remold us into a borderless, lawless, Marxist, socialist, utopia. We are here to say not on our watch. We will not allow that to happen.

Even more disgustingly Orwellian, Johnson, who is from Louisiana, went to New York to give a show of support to Trump while he was on trial for the porn-star-election-interference case. While there, Johnson attacked the judge and the trial, then suggested he’d try to get his conservative pals at the Supreme Court to interfere in the case on Trump’s behalf.

And Johnson still refuses to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square, despite over 60 legal cases determining otherwise.

So, when Johnson claims he supports the rule of law, he really means he only supports the laws he likes. And when he says all Americans should be treated "with dignity and respect," he really means that only Republicans deserve that.

In case you needed another reason to do everything possible to take back the House of Representatives in November and vote out every Republican you possibly can.