So Cute! Harris's Nieces Teach America How To Say 'Kamala'

(It's Comma-La, Donald.)
By Joan McCarterAugust 23, 2024

Thursday night’s Democratic National Committee host Kerry Washington provided a service for those watching, on how to Vice President Kamala Harris’ name.  

"Confusion is understandable,” she said. “Disrespect is not."

So with a little help from Auntie Kamala’s grand-nieces, Amara and Leela Ajagu, here’s how to teach your friends to show some respect for the first woman of color nominated by a major party to be president of the United States.

See? It’s so easy, even a child can do it.

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon