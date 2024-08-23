So Cute! Harris's Nieces Teach America How To Say 'Kamala'

Thursday night’s Democratic National Committee host Kerry Washington provided a service for those watching, on how to Vice President Kamala Harris’ name.

"Confusion is understandable,” she said. “Disrespect is not."

So with a little help from Auntie Kamala’s grand-nieces, Amara and Leela Ajagu, here’s how to teach your friends to show some respect for the first woman of color nominated by a major party to be president of the United States.

See? It’s so easy, even a child can do it.

