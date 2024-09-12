Donald Explodes, Calls On ABC News To Fire Entire Staff

Lumpy isn't taking his debate loss very well, you guys.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 12, 2024

Donald J. Trump isn't taking his debate loss against Vice President Kamala Harris on ABC News very well. The felon choked during the stunning 90-minute debate, during which the former President unraveled. Of course, Trump is denying reality, which is a constant theme with the Mar-a-Lago maniac. The ex-president took to his flailing Truth Social platform to call for the entire ABC News staff to be fired after his defeat on Tuesday.

"People are just starting to give me credit for having a GREAT DEBATE," Trump falsely wrote. "The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn't giving the credit that was due."

"Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more - and saying, WOW!" he added. "Remember, I wasn't debating one person, I was debating three. They should fire everybody at ABC Fake News, whose two lightweight 'anchors' have brought disgrace onto the company!"

The fake news-propagating former President is wrong. Shocking, I know. Even a Republican-sponsored poll shows that Harris curb-stomped Trump during the debate by a wide margin.

Polls and pundits widely criticized Trump's debate performance. The only people propping up the former President's debate performance are those who deny reality. Like this guy, for example:

That Xitter user got slapped with a community note, saying:

ABC have reported from FiveThirtyEight that in the four states polled, Harris came out on top in all of them, with 57% of those polled saying Harris came out stronger whilst only 34% said Trump did.

There is no ABC Poll that support the claim of the post.

However, that post had already reached a jaw-dropping 6.9 million views. And that's what we're up against. Those who are crying about fake news, including Bloaty McBatShit, are circulating it.

You lost, Donald. Take the L. Biden did. However, a raging narcissist such as Trump conflates their narcissistic ego (shell) with their actual life. So, if you “attack” his fragile ego, he will see it as an attack on his life and fight you to the death to protect it. And his flying monkey enablers will defend their mentally unstable hero no matter what. That's not very America First, is it?

Democrats need to vote as if Harris is behind in every single poll.

