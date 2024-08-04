Trump Backs Out Of ABC Debate, Tries To Force More Friendly FOX Debate

Donald Trump is so terrified of debating Kamala Harris that he has not only backed out of the September 10th ABC debate, which was already agreed to months ago, but he has lied and said that a NEW FOX News debate was agreed to. After his disastrous showing at NABJ, this is not a surprise!

BREAKING: Donald Trump has again said he is BACKING OUT of the scheduled ABC debate. He says he will only debate on his safe space on Fox News with a packed arena and moderators of his choosing. He is absolutely terrified of Kamala Harris. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 3, 2024

I think this will be news to Kamala Harris's campaign, as they did not agree to any debate changes at all. Here is the original schedule, just to remind the media, since they are so quick to forget facts:

Once again, Trump's #1 fangirl, the #NYTimes, spread misinformation. There is no debate on Fox News on Sept 4th. Fox and Trump decided to invent one.



The debate schedule already agreed to was:

June 27th - CNN debate

Sept 10th - ABC debate



There was never a "Fox News" debate pic.twitter.com/fIATFsorlZ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 3, 2024

Here is the media parroting Trump's words, without any actual journalism being done to question what he is saying. Just serving as his personal transcriptionists is NOT journalism, Olivia:

Trump announces he’s agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on September 4th in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/nX5b4qWZu2 — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) August 3, 2024

As was pointed out, this is NOT agreed to:

This is where it’s your job to report what’s actually happening and not what Trump is saying. Trump backed out of the debate. He made up his own fantasy debate. There’s no agreeing to anything. He is a coward and a liar. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) August 3, 2024

This is journalistic malpractice. @CBSNews should be ashamed to employ you. Trump isn’t announcing he will debate @VP, he is demanding unilateral new terms and conditions for a possible debate. Do better. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) August 3, 2024

Seeing a lot of international media fall for Trump's ploy (my local radio @Live95Limerick did so) on debates. He didn't AGREE to debate. He OFFERED to move the existing ABC debate with rules onto his own propaganda channel, Fox News, w/o different rules. pic.twitter.com/iacXhDewaP — emptywheel (mark) (@emptywheel) August 3, 2024

And that lawsuit he talks about as if it was new? It is not. It was filed in MARCH, months before he agreed to debate President Biden on ABC.

Donald Trump is blaming his lawsuit against ABC for backing out of the debate. But Trump filed his frivolous lawsuit in March and agreed to the debate in May. The math ain’t mathin’. But he is clearly terrified. pic.twitter.com/PaK7LJUXPB — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 3, 2024

Summed up:

Trump's "debate" suggestion is the equivalent of saying, "i am only going if my mommy asks the questions, and all my preschool friends can come, and i can bring my binky and my blankie." — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) August 3, 2024

So, to recap, Trump has made up a dream debate in his head and presented it as if it is a real thing that is going to happen:

LOL! Trump says he agrees to the terms he made up for his dream debate scenario:



- Fox News

- His pick of Fox Moderators

- His Rules

- Claims can't do ABC due to Litigation (Already Litigating when he agreed to ABC originally)

- Wants a arena full of cheerleaders pic.twitter.com/ynHlyZNgRY — Salt (@SaltonCA) August 3, 2024

I hope this happens:

She’s gonna show up to the ABC debate he’s backing out of and get the photo op with the empty podium. He’s an idiot https://t.co/tTVg6xL7Sk — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 3, 2024

He agreed to the ABC debate when it was Biden, but is TERRIFIED to debate Kamala Harris with the same rules & network. He is ONLY willing to debate her if it’s hosted by his favorite network, FOX News, who had to pay almost $800 million for their egregious lies about the last election.

Trump continues to be a weirdo who has conversations in his head and makes decisions with his thoughts and then writes about them while talking about himself in 3rd person and the media just goes "well, this guy is totally sane and not at all mentally unstable and we can absolutely trust him with the nuclear codes for another four years!"