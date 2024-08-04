Trump Backs Out Of ABC Debate, Tries To Force More Friendly FOX Debate

Donald Trump is so terrified of debating Kamala Harris that he has not only backed out of the September 10th ABC debate, which was already agreed to months ago, but he has lied and said that a NEW FOX News debate was agreed to. After his disastrous showing at NABJ, this is not a surprise!
I think this will be news to Kamala Harris's campaign, as they did not agree to any debate changes at all. Here is the original schedule, just to remind the media, since they are so quick to forget facts:
Here is the media parroting Trump's words, without any actual journalism being done to question what he is saying. Just serving as his personal transcriptionists is NOT journalism, Olivia:
As was pointed out, this is NOT agreed to:
And that lawsuit he talks about as if it was new? It is not. It was filed in MARCH, months before he agreed to debate President Biden on ABC.
Summed up:
So, to recap, Trump has made up a dream debate in his head and presented it as if it is a real thing that is going to happen:
I hope this happens:
He agreed to the ABC debate when it was Biden, but is TERRIFIED to debate Kamala Harris with the same rules & network. He is ONLY willing to debate her if it’s hosted by his favorite network, FOX News, who had to pay almost $800 million for their egregious lies about the last election.
Trump continues to be a weirdo who has conversations in his head and makes decisions with his thoughts and then writes about them while talking about himself in 3rd person and the media just goes "well, this guy is totally sane and not at all mentally unstable and we can absolutely trust him with the nuclear codes for another four years!"