Hannity Tries To Get Debate Moved To Fox Following Trump NABJ Disaster

Fox's Sean Hannity was none too happy with ABC's Rachel Scott for daring to ask Trump about his election denial, racism and paling around with white supremacists, and used it as an excuse to push to have the presidential debate moved from ABC to Fox.

Here's Hannity during his opening this Wednesday, crying about Scott's first set of questions to Trump, and calling them "hostile allegations," as though every single thing she asked him about wasn't easily provable, on tape, generally repeated by Trump over and over again at his cult rallies (and on Fox for that matter), and absolutely true.

HANNITY: Back at home, Democrats state run media mob, they are prioritizing identity politics.

Today, former president Trump participated in a panel at the national association of Black Journalists, and that was a conference in Chicago, and apparently the ABC reporter Rachel Scott was not happy about it.

In face, she didn't open with Mr. President, I hope you feel better after your assassination attempt. Nope. She opened the question and answer session with several hostile allegations. Take a look.

SCOTT: I want to start by addressing the elephant in the room, sir. A lot of people did not think it was appropriate for you to be here today. You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals, from Nikki Haley to former President Barack Obama, saying that they were not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswomen, women of color who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from. You have used words like "animal" and "rabid" to describe Black district attorneys. You've attacked Black journalists, calling them losers and saying the questions they ask are "stupid" and "racist." You've had dinner with a white supremacist at your Mar-a-Lago resort. So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you after you have used language like that? TRUMP: Well, first of all, I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner. The first question. You don't even say hello or ask how I am. Are you with ABC? Because I think they're a fake news network, a terrible network, and I think it's disgraceful.

I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country. I've done so much for the Black population of this country, including employment and opportunity zones with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, which is one of the greatest programs ever for Black workers and Black entrepreneurs.

HANNITY: Well, maybe if ABC was an honest network, and they had fair journalists, maybe president Trump's real record with African-Americans would be front and center, because he has a strong record.

Also maybe it's time for Donald Trump to reject any appearance at ABC, for example, why would he show up at their debate if the quote journalists clearly have an opinion and want to debate Donald Trump themselves?

And maybe he should just accept the Fox News Channel's offer to debate. The first debate was on CNN. Why not have the second one on Fox News?