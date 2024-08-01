Fox Host Visibly Angered When Guest Calls Trump NABJ Appearance 'Dumpster Fire'

Fox's Martha MacCallum looked like she was ready to spit nails when her guest Jessica Tarlov told the truth about Trump's disastrous appearance in front of the National Association of Black Journalists. During an appearance on this Wednesday's The Story with Martha MacCallum, and immediately following Joe Concha attempting some lame damage control for Trump, MacCallum asked Tarlov for her reaction to what she just watched.

TARLOV: My reaction is that it was a complete absolute dumpster fire for the former president. I don't feel the need to give him any credit for showing up there because he came with a terrible attitude.

He hit all of his regular hits, lying about his record for Black Americans. The comparison saying he's done the most for the Black community since Abraham Lincoln is obviously ridiculous.

Unemployment is lower for Black Americans under Joe Biden than Donald Trump.

Everybody knows that. Even Donald Trump knows that. People have told him. He just won't stop.

I thought that he was rude and offensive to the questioners. I don't think, in response to what Joe was saying, that asking him, for instance, about calling Kamala Harris a DEI hire is going into debate mode.

This is who his opponent is, and then his response that she used to be Indian and is now somehow Black was offensive no matter the color of their skin.

MACCALLUM: We all know, all right, look, she has an Indian mother and a Jamaican father...

TARLOV: She's Black!

MACCALLUM: ...I don't know why we have to...

TARLOV: But...

MACCALLUM: ...she has an Indian mother and a Black father. So those are two different backgrounds. You know, this is, I just want to back up for a second here.