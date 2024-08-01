Fox's Baier: Trump 'Went Into The Lion's Den'

Watch Fox go into full blown damage control mode following Trump's dumpster fire of an appearance before the National Association of Black Journalists. A lot of people were rightfully angry that the organization invited him there in the first place, and despite the lack of fact-checking, the interview was a disaster, and just gave the Harris campaign a ton of material to attack Trump with, but here's how Fox's Bret Baier tried to spin it immediately after it ended on John Roberts' and Sandra Smith's show..

BAIER: Listen there's a couple of things there's a couple of things here obviously he went into the proverbial lion's den with some of those questions and this is what the former president does. He does go to areas that that sometimes he faces harsh questioning.

You know I had a harsh at times tough interview with him, asking tough but fair questions and I think some of those questions obviously very fair, down the middle. Others had a different tone to them and he reacted how he thought the tone was coming at him.

I thought it was interesting that he kept on complaining about the the audio and the equipment and the delay for 35 minutes, so that added to the kind of tension in the moment.

There there are some tough questions about his vice presidential choice and some of the things he's said, but he is he's answering those questions.

His biggest issue may have been, you know talking about Vice President Harris as projecting as as an Indian for a long time and she never said she was Black when he goes down those roads, obviously opens himself up to criticism and you saw the White House already jump on that.

SMITH: That's interesting. As the president was talking, and from his view, he talks a lot about the Biden economy being very challenging for most Americans, referencing the high grocery prices and high gas prices and beyond. As he was speaking, you could see the Dow at 442 points. I just want to point out that at the top of the hour, we did get a Federal Reserve rate hike decision, and the Federal Reserve decided to keep interest rates unchanged, saying that inflation remains somewhat elevated, meaning they're basically broadcasting that they're not ready to start cutting interest rates yet because of the current environment, and the market sort of interpreted that as a positive. The Dow's been going up. It's up 422 points.

But, to your point, Brett, a lot of the questions focused on his VP pick and his running mate choice, and he seemed to continue to really want to get the message out on the border, Brett. I mean, he circled back to that many times. In fact, Harris asked, what would you do day one? He said, close the border.

BAIER: I mean, think back to the June 27th debate. Every other question, no matter what the question was, eventually ended up with an answer about the border and about illegal immigration and about taking jobs and about threats to the homeland from the border.

I think he tried to do a similar thing here, and specifically about jobs, and immigrants taking jobs, again, the whole thing about Black jobs was jumped on. You're at a National Association of Black Journalists conference, so you had questions that dealt with that community.

Listen, he's going to make this very plain-spoken attempt to say this, the Democrats are not the party that has helped you out in African American communities around the country, and that the economy can be lifted up if you give me a chance.

This venue, I'm not sure whether, you know, he swayed anybody in that room, and he is clearly signaling that he's ready to answer all kinds of questions any place, so I think that a debate is the one that is really going to be fascinating between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.