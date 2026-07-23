Hunter Biden: Jake Tapper ‘A Complete And Utter A**hole’

Hunter Biden didn't hold back when asked about his feelings for Jake Tapper during an interview with Tapper's former colleague, Don Lemon.

Who can blame Biden after the hit job Tapper did on his father while he continually allows Republicans to walk all over him?

Via Mediaite: Hunter Biden Calls Jake Tapper ‘A Complete and Utter A**hole’ Who Is ‘Full of F*cking Sh*t’:

“Were you friends with Jake Tapper?” Lemon asked the younger Biden on Wednesday.

“No,” he responded, while acknowledging he’s known Tapper “for 25 years.”

When Lemon questioned his feelings about Original Sin, Biden didn’t mince words, explaining:

Look, here’s what I’d like to say about that, is I think that, um, Jake is, um, a complete and utter, uh, a**hole. I think that he is, um, a really poor journalist, and beyond that, I don’t think he’s a very decent human being. As a person, I don’t like Jake. And so, I guess, what normally someone when asked a question like that, like me, is supposed to say is like, “Oh, well, you know, here’s how I feel about it.” I think he’s full of f*cking sh*t. That’s what I think.

“You think Jake Tapper’s full of sh*t?” Lemon clarified.

“I think he’s the Brick Tamland of his generation, yeah,” Biden doubled down, referencing a character from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.

He went on, “What Jake espoused and has continued, and the way that he has spoken about me, the way he has spoken about my mother, the way that he has spoken about my father, the idea that I would tell you — and be full of sh*t like everybody else usually is, and say, ‘Well, you know, I’d like to respect Jake’s long career in journalism and, you know, he’s done good things before’ — you know what? I don’t have to say that. I’m not running for anything.”