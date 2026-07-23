Former Canadian MP Responds To Trump's Threats Towards Canada

To distract from all of the Republican shitshows, Trump and company have been squealing about the invasion of smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Never mind that half of the United States is currently on fire; the Republicans are trying to put all of the blame on Canada. Instead of being a decent human being, President Pedo stopped his cankle-bearing feet and slapped Canada with a tariff and threatened to invade our neighbors to the north.

Former Canadian MP Charlie Angus responded to Trump's crazy talk and showed just how inane and insane Trump really is:

So now the, the, the fire catastrophe that's unfolding is, in some ways, it's ridiculous, but I think it's also very, very, very dangerous right now. We have, you know, these MAGA politicians basically threatening our sovereignty that they're gonna come over the border if we don't fix the climate catastrophe. Well, great. That's how things have always been done. We've always crossed the border to help each other. Right now, We're mourning the loss of Nicholas Dale, who died in Aspen, Colorado. A Canadian firefighter was over on the American side, helping put out an American fire, and died. Yet this is now going to be the latest tactic for threatening the sovereignty of our nation, and we've got to keep our eye on the ball and understand what they're up to all the time.

It should be noted that real Americans did the right thing and honored the fallen Canadian firefighter and sent their gratitude and love to our Canadian neighbors, especially Dale's family, for his sacrifice.

I cannot wait until we get some adults in Washington. I'm so very tired of being embarrassed internationally by our insane, demented joke of a president.