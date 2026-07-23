ICE Agent Traps US Citizen In Parking Lot Then Threatens Her If She Doesn't Move

If there is one thing Donald J. Trump has been truly successful at throughout his time in office, it's emboldening the worst of the worst that this nation has to offer.

He has stood behind podiums, sat within the reverence of the Oval Office, planted his feet on the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and spoken a steady stream of vitriol directly into the souls of the subset of Americans who have long awaited a leader who would look them in the eye and tell them it's okay. The people who once remained hidden in dark, online chatrooms, spewing venom through their fingertips into a keyboard that effectively hid who they were from the masses, so accountability was little more than a forethought. The "Good Ole Boys" gathered around a bonfire in a nowhere town, gripping their Budweiser with callused hands as they screamed at their neighbor about immigrants and gays, with nowhere to put their anger but into the ether of their own backyard. The people who stood strong in their hateful convictions, but were far too ashamed to stand behind them with their chest out in front of a crowd.

To those people, Donald Trump opened his arms wide. To those people, he became a hero, a martyr for the white man who perpetually saw himself as an oppressed underdog. Trump not only accepted, but nurtured, emboldened their hatred, until they grew blind with loyalty to the man who allowed the dirtiest, darkest parts of themselves to shine through, unabashed.

That's how we ended up here.

As ICE continues its rampage from one coast of this nation to the other, officers within the agency are quickly coming to learn that accountability and answerability are not words that bear any true meaning under the leadership of Donald J. Trump. In short, they know damn good and well they can do whatever they want. Not only will they not be held accountable, but they will also be openly and proudly defended and praised for their cruelty and terrorism.

This fact was put on full display when a video began to circulate on social media, captured by a US citizen who found herself blocked into a parking lot by ICE agents as they screamed at her to move out of their way, making endless threats of arrest (and heavy implications of something even worse) as they demanded that she complete a task that they, themselves, were actively impeding.

In the clip, the ICE agents' SUV can be seen blocking the front of the woman's vehicle. Eventually, the agent gets out of his car and comes to the woman's window, repeatedly citing "18 USC 111," a federal law that makes it a crime to forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, or interfere with certain federal officers while they are performing their official duties; treating that law as if it's a magic phrase akin to "Abra Kadabra."

"How am I impeding you when you just pulled up in front of my car?" the woman asked, prompting the agent to scream, "Move your car or it’s over!"

She told him again that she could not move because HIS vehicle was blocking her in.

"Back up, or you are under arrest. We aren’t playing anymore."

"Well, you can’t arrest me," she answered as she tried to back up, sending the ICE agent into a fit of rage at the mere notion of being challenged, as he screamed, "Yes, I can. Try me."

🚨BREAKING: ICE agents blocUSin a U.S. citizen’s car… and then threatened to arrest her for not moving.



In the USo, a U.S. citizen was sitting in a public parking lot when ICE agents pulled up directly in front of her car, and blocked her from leaving.



Then, they accused… pic.twitter.com/RERzPM7KXX — Jesus Freakin Congress (@TheJFreakinC) July 21, 2026

To call this an abuse of power would be a grave and dangerous understatement. Frankly, this is only the beginning. This is a mere taste of what is to come, as Trump works diligently to create a safe, accepting, and emboldening space for the most cruel, ugly, and hateful among us.