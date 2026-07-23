Today there is a vote scheduled on the Stop Insider Trading Act, a GOP-led bill meant to curb insider trading in Congress but somehow excludes the Trump administration.

The lunatics in the House then attached a voter-identification provision to the measure, which would kill it from any Democratic support.

I will continually say, Trump's AI has told him and his staff the only way to win the 2026 midterms is to stop people from voting using the Save Act.

However, Trump's Congressional protection racket is in full swing here on CNBC as Rep. Brian Steil, Chairman of the Committee on House Administration, defends Trump not being included as some sort of perfection that is impossible to happen.

After Rep. Steil outlined the bill, Rebecca Quick pointed out the opposition to the bill from Republicans in the Senate.

QUICK: What kind of support does it have at this level? Because it seems like there are some, like Senator Josh Hawley, who would like to see it go much farther. There are others who say that this has no support in the Senate and it won't get anywhere. So where do you have support, at least in the House, right now? STEIL: Well, this is always the Goldilocks challenge of Washington, D.C. Some people think it goes too far. Some people don't think it goes far enough. I think this is a meaningful and substantive step forward.

No credible person thinks it goes too far. Goldilocks is his preferred description of a bill that includes Trump. It's a defense mechanism for Republicans. It comes up again because of Rebecca's questions.

QUICK: Some of the Democrats have said they're not in favor of it because it doesn't include the administration as well. What would you say back to those critics? STEIL: This is the Goldilocks argument that we hear. They say it's a good bill, but it doesn't go far enough. I say, let's take a step forward and then continue the work. I think there's additional ethics reform that we could do here in Washington, D.C., whether or not that's in the administration or in the judiciary, but I think we have an opportunity today to address the challenges that we face in Congress, in the House and in the Senate. So let's take advantage of the opportunity we have before us.

In other words, protect Trump at all costs. It would be a normal function of this type of bill to include all presidents and their administrations because they are set to gain the most from insider trading.

Rep. Steil knows that if they tried to include Trump, he would flip out. Also, the main function of the Republican controlled Congress is to protect Trump and let him profit as much as he can from the White House.

Stop smearing Goldilocks, already. She had to put up with three bears.