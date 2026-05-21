JD Vance: Trump Wants To Ban Congress From Trading Stock While He Trades Stock

JD Vance bizarrely castigated a reporter for dumping an inconvenient truth on him about Trump's massive stock trading while in office, and then proclaimed Donald supports banning stocks trades from members of Congress.

There is a reason Trump had Todd Blanche try to make him exempt from an IRS audit. Trump's financial disclosures are damning for a sitting US president. There is a reason Trump had Todd Blanche exempt him from all accusations of wrongdoing. It's clear Trump is using his office for a massive insider trading operation, among other things.

"The President's financial disclosures were released recently, and they showed a lot of stock trades in companies that he has talked up at events, official events at the White House, on his Truth Social account, sometimes even putting the stock ticker symbols in his posts and encouraging people to buy their stock," a reporter said.

Trump routinely uses the stock market to gauge his presidency and he wouldn't boast about a company unless there was something in it for him.

REPORTER: And Americans, according to recent polling, are increasingly describing the President as corrupt.

And trading stocks — VANCE: This is a hell of a question. REPORTER: Thank you, sir. Trading individual stocks is something that you said that public officials should not be able to do when you ran for Senate all those years ago. And yet the President, who arguably has access to more nonpublic information than your average reader, is not only buying and selling individual stocks, either through his trust — VANCE: Okay. What's the question? REPORTER: The question is, sir, is how can you and your administration argue to Americans that you're cleaning up corruption, you're preventing fraud, you're fighting the sorts of things that harm people and people's financial situations, when the President seems to be talking up stocks that he owns, selling them and enriching himself?

That is a valid question. It's the type of question not enough reporters ask.

So here — let me answer your question here. That was a doozy. Before I answer your question, I want to just observe — there are different ways to ask a question, okay? You can just ask a question, try to get your answer. Or you could do like a speech where you say, you know, Mr. Vice President, you're a terrible human being, and so is the President, so is the entire Cabinet. And then I'm like, what's your question? And then your question is, how dare you? Come on, man. Have a little bit of objectivity in the way that you ask these questions, because there are a lot of things in that speech masquerading as a question that didn't actually get asked, okay?

JD Vance had to scold the reporter for being so meticulous in his question and painting Trump in the correct light. WTF is the problem with an objective question about Trump possibly illegally using his position to make millions on the stock market?

Vance claimed the "trust" is buying and selling stocks and not Trump. Trump did not set up a blind trust. He set up a revocable trust with Don Jr. and Allen Weisselberg (you remember that slime, I'm sure) in which he can easily direct the investments just by shooting a text to Don Jr.. Or a phone call. Sure, we believe the "trust" is investing. At Trump's direction, too.

JD also hates being called to the carpet from his past statements he made before joining Trump's team.

VANCE: Second of all, you're right. I am a big fan of banning members of Congress from trading stocks. So is the President of the United States. All of us believe that nobody should be taking proprietary information gained from public service and buying and selling stocks. We want to ban, we want to ban that, we want to ban that process, and I think the way to lead by example is banning that process, banning that approach and making it illegal, which is exactly what the President has proposed doing.

The chutzpah on this fucker! Claiming Trump is completely on board with banning stock trades by Congress while he makes millions stock trading every day to the tune of 3700 stock trades in a very short period of time.

I imagine if the bill were to pass Congress, Trump would sign an executive order or have Mike Johnson exclude him from the legislation. Maybe he could get Todd Blanche to write a "settlement agreement" giving him a free pass on all his insider trading.