GOP Rep: Can't Ban Stock Trades In Congress Because Murder Still Happens

During today's House hearing on Stock Trading Reforms for Congress, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk (guess which party) argued against enacting any reforms, because laws against murder do not stop people from getting murdered.

Loudermilk said, "Look, we cannot change behavior."

"At the founding of our country there were four federal felonies," Loudermilk said emphasizing the number four.

In 1776, the US population were estimated to be roughly 2.5 million. I think murder was frowned upon then too.

He continued, "Today we have are rooms full of code books, of laws, but yet murder still happens. If government could change behavior we would have no murders, we would have no thefts, we would have no fraud so, we can't change behavior."

"If we enact a law that prohibits members from Congress from owning or trading stocks, it will still happen by bad players," Loudermilk claimed.

Then lock the bad actors up and expell them from the Congress. It's simple.

Loudermilk is arguing for the repeal of all laws governing over 330,000,000 people in America because they don't wipe out every crime throughout the land.

Laws were meant to deter, but also to have consequences for bad actors, digit.

Loudermilk would rather legalize murder than give up his sweet, sweet stock trades. Got it.

I don't think I've ever heard a member of Congress say something this idiotic when discussing homicide.

Loudermilk is claiming that all laws and regulations should not exist because not all people will abide by them?

Laws are created to dissuade people from committing crimes, but act mostly as a punishment. Members of Congress are supposed to work for the people they represent and not their own self-interest.

If the laws against murder are so useless, then why do Republicans demand every state have the death penalty?