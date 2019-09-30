Rep. Chris Collins To Plead Guilty To What He Said Were 'Meritless Charges'

Turn the time machine back with me to 2018, when Rep. Chris Collins swore to all who would listen that he had done nothing at all wrong when he took that call on the White House lawn, calling the charges meritless. Charges he would surely be exonerated from!

As I wrote then, Collins was certainly proclaiming himself to be a saint, in spite of the video evidence showing otherwise. Collins was accused of passing along nonpublic drug trial information to his son in order for him to tip off others in order to sell their interest in a pharmaceutical company before the news went public that the trial had failed. He can be seen making the calls from the White House lawn.

Fast forward to Monday, September 30, 2019. Chris Collins has reportedly resigned his seat and is expected to plead guilty to charges of insider trading on Tuesday.

Collins was the first elected official to endorse Donald Trump for President. He was an ardent defender of Trump on cable news.

Perhaps he, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and Roger Stone can all hang out in prison together and remember the good old days.

As for Trump, he should take a lesson from Collins. There's no point in all the angry denials when you're going to have to admit to things. Just rip off the bandage and be done. We don't need civil war threats and threats against sitting members of Congress. Just the truth will do.