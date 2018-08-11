Chris Collins Suspends Reelection Campaign

Republican Rep. Chris Collins has decided to suspend his campaign for reelection. He posted the following statement on Saturday morning:

Just three days ago, Rep. Collins was charged with insider trading related to his alleged usage of his position with an Australian biotech firm, Innate Immunotherapeutics, to help his family make stock trades to avoid over $750,000 in losses.

Collins was the first member of Congress to officially endorse Donald Trump way back in 2016. In addition to Collins, his son and the father of his son's fiancee also face charges. The charges include lying to the FBI in addition to insider trading.

This is a crazy 180 from just 72 hours ago when Collins gave a press conference to address the charges, state his innocence and his decision to remain in office and continue his campaign for reelection in November.

He said that charges were"meritless" and vowed to "mount a vigorous defense in court to clear my name." He went on to say: "I believe I acted properly and within the laws at all times. Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have followed all rules and ethical guidelines."

I guess someone got to him and convinced him to drop out. He has vowed to finish out his term, but lets see if that changes in the next few days. A reminder that Paul Ryan removed Collins from the House Energy and Commerce Committee just hours after the arrest.

The big question is this: can the GOP replace Collins on the ticket or is it too close? It is only 87 days until midterms, ballots have been printed and it would be impossible to get a new person out and on the ticket now. If Collins were to magically win, would he refuse the seat? Many unanswered questions.