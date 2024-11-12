'I Wrote The Law': Warren Says Trump Already Committing 'Illegal Corruption'

Massachusetts Sen. Liz Warren called out Donald Trump for 'corruption' even though he hasn't been sworn into office yet. Who would have thought Trump would violate a law that Warren wrote before getting the keys to the White House -- besides all of us?

Trump has not submitted a legally required ethics agreement stating he will avoid conflicts of interest, which must be signed before the presidential transaction occurs. According to the Presidential Transition Act, the signed agreement was due by Oct. 1.

Warren took to Xitter, and she was not pleased, but it doesn't do any good unless something is done about it.

Donald Trump and his transition team are already breaking the law.



I would know because I wrote the law.



Incoming presidents are required to prevent conflicts of interest and sign an ethics agreement.



This is what illegal corruption looks like. https://t.co/JJjJ59DgB5 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 11, 2024

Xitter had some thoughts:

I don’t have it in me for four years of US senators posting every time Trump breaks the law. Get your peers together and fucking do something about it and let us know your progress. https://t.co/afLP78mtLd — Sarah York (@thesarahyork) November 12, 2024

So who is in charge of enforcing our laws like right now?? https://t.co/eiJTHQ2GMG — Jen (@JenResistedAGN) November 12, 2024

they break the law because THEY CAN and the laws have no teeth and no enforcement. https://t.co/TiynXW1cld — Possum Princess-Pluto Space Force Queen (@PossumPrincess6) November 11, 2024

If he’s breaking the law that you wrote, TELL MARRICK GARLAND. Twitter can’t arrest Trump or charge him with a crime. But the Attorney General can. https://t.co/r7pzTmjGom — FakeJoeBiden (@fake_biden) November 12, 2024

Sorry, but Merrick Garland has been taking a long nap. As Lisa Needham wrote on Aaron Rupar's Public Notice, "Rather than moving quickly to prosecute people — including Trump — for January 6, Garland’s first moves were to take actions that actually favored Trump, all in the name of protecting the institution."

Also, this, "Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland dragged his feet on prosecuting Trump for election interference and pilfering classified documents, making it easy for him to run out the clock."

Sigh.

The ethically challenged president-elect is delaying signing the agreement, and Trump is setting this as the new normal. And, so far, Trump's new administration looks like a shit show. We could have had Warren as a President years ago, but Trump called her 'Pocahontas,' and that was the end of that. However, Trump's real distaste for Warren is that she's a fierce anti-corruption politician, and he is the swamp.