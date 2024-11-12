'I Wrote The Law': Warren Says Trump Already Committing 'Illegal Corruption'

And Trump doesn't seem to care.
Massachusetts Sen. Liz Warren called out Donald Trump for 'corruption' even though he hasn't been sworn into office yet. Who would have thought Trump would violate a law that Warren wrote before getting the keys to the White House -- besides all of us?

Trump has not submitted a legally required ethics agreement stating he will avoid conflicts of interest, which must be signed before the presidential transaction occurs. According to the Presidential Transition Act, the signed agreement was due by Oct. 1.

Warren took to Xitter, and she was not pleased, but it doesn't do any good unless something is done about it.

Xitter had some thoughts:

Sorry, but Merrick Garland has been taking a long nap. As Lisa Needham wrote on Aaron Rupar's Public Notice, "Rather than moving quickly to prosecute people — including Trump — for January 6, Garland’s first moves were to take actions that actually favored Trump, all in the name of protecting the institution."

Also, this, "Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland dragged his feet on prosecuting Trump for election interference and pilfering classified documents, making it easy for him to run out the clock."

Sigh.

The ethically challenged president-elect is delaying signing the agreement, and Trump is setting this as the new normal. And, so far, Trump's new administration looks like a shit show. We could have had Warren as a President years ago, but Trump called her 'Pocahontas,' and that was the end of that. However, Trump's real distaste for Warren is that she's a fierce anti-corruption politician, and he is the swamp.

