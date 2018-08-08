'Meritless Charges': Rep. Chris Collins Vows To Fight, But He's Caught On Video

It was a long statement, because the first Congressman to endorse Donald Trump and stand by him throughout the 2016 election wanted us all to know what a saint he is. He's not an inside trader, nay nay. He is a saint, losing millions of his own dollars to save the lives of people with Multiple Sclerosis.

Here's the tail end of his statement. "The charges that have been levied against me are meritless," he vowed, "And I look forward to being fully vindicated and exonerated ending any and all questions in my affiliation with Innate."

There's more, of course, about his sainthood Years in public service, years volunteering for the federal reserve bank, the Small Business Advisory Council or the board of Innate Immunotherapy. He is a damn saint and how dare we presume otherwise.

He went on to inform everyone that he would remain on the ballot, would fight the charges, would make no further public comments on said charges, and fully intends to cling to his seat, because HE IS A SAINT.

And then Chris Hayes came on and reminded everyone that there are actual videos of Collins reading his email on the White House lawn and then frantically making phone calls. Like this one:

VIDEO: Rep. Chris Collins speaking on his phone at last summer's White House Congressional Picnic. The photo was taken at approximately 7:17 p.m. According to the indictment, Collins called his son Cameron at 7:16 p.m. (VIDEO: CBS) pic.twitter.com/EvSzrHTkY4 — News 4, WIVB-TV (@news4buffalo) August 8, 2018

Sainthood is overrated.