Klan Mom Greene Suspended From Twitter For 7 Days For Vax Lie

Marjorie Taylor Greene, or as I like to call her "Marge Trailer Gangrene", just got her 4th Twitter violation, this time resulting in a 7 day suspension. One more violation and she is officially kicked off the platform.

This is a screengrab of the tweet that not only got labeled as COVID misinfo, but also earned her the 4th strike:

This garbage is going to get people killed. Twitter needs to take action immediately. https://t.co/LUTVv6rxX7 — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) August 10, 2021

More details:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been suspended from tweeting for a week after she claimed on Twitter yesterday that vaccines are “failing.” — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021

Twitter has a five strike policy on Covid misinformation. It looks like Greene is on her 4th strike. pic.twitter.com/J8di7mXfXF — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 10, 2021

Twitter REJOICED!

Today, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from tweeting for a week.



Next November, we will remove her from Congress for good. — Marcus Flowers (@Marcus4Georgia) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene was just suspended from Twitter for one week, for yet again lying about Covid and vaccines (she herself is vaccinated). She is a legitimate public health threat, and danger to this countries well being. RT if you think @Twitter should permanently ban her. — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene is suspended from Twitter for a week & can’t do any work in Congress, so this is the perfect time for the Select Committee to #SubpoenaMarjorie pic.twitter.com/VWATIsIQ7K — Tara Dublin, Unsigned Goldmine #SignTara (@taradublinrocks) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended ✅



Lauren Witzke banned✅



Newsmax and OANN getting sued for $1.6 billion by Dominion ✅



I’m loving this day.



Good morning! — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 10, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter for a week pic.twitter.com/qkppFYbeS0 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 10, 2021

Guess who's not suspended from Twitter for a week like Marjorie Taylor Greene. Me!!! And you, and you, and you, and you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. — Amy Lynn🧦❤️ (@AmyAThatcher) August 10, 2021

As MANY have been tweeting, both today and for months, Twitter needs to ban her FOR GOOD. Nothing she says is of value. She is a liar and a conspiracy theorist. And she is a public health menace.