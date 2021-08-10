Klan Mom Greene Suspended From Twitter For 7 Days For Vax Lie

Marjorie Taylor Greene, or as I like to call her "Marge Trailer Gangrene", just got her 4th Twitter violation, this time resulting in a 7 day suspension. One more violation and she is officially kicked off the platform.
This is a screengrab of the tweet that not only got labeled as COVID misinfo, but also earned her the 4th strike:
More details:
Twitter REJOICED!
As MANY have been tweeting, both today and for months, Twitter needs to ban her FOR GOOD. Nothing she says is of value. She is a liar and a conspiracy theorist. And she is a public health menace.