Chris Hayes Visits The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

MSNBC's Chris Hayes visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

At the time of filming word was just out on the Gates testimony against Paul Manafort. Hayes was amused by Gates's confessions from the stand:

"I did crimes!" said Hayes, paraphrasing Gates. "And then they asked, did you do crimes with Manafort? Yeah, we were doing crimes."

Hayes is done pretending it matters who is working in the White House, and who has Donald Trump's favor, or not, as well:

CHRIS HAYES (on the White House staff "palace intrigue"): It’s like, you signed up for this! These are the most powerful people in the world right now and the decisions they make are incredibly important for people, whether it is a five-year-old from Ecuador who’s not going to see his mom or folks who might not get health care or people who are gonna be adversely affected by the Supreme Court rulings- Like, I don’t care! I don’t care if people are like bummed out because they’re getting yelled at or having bad days.

“No, but it makes me feel good,” Colbert laughed.