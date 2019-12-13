Adam Schiff On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Adam Schiff appears on Stephen Colbert's show to communicate about impeachment to those who may not be dialed in 24/7/365.

Colbert asked Schiff how the Senate can hold a trial without witnesses, and what kind of "trial" that would be.

SCHIFF: Well, apparently, the kind of trial Mitch McConnell may want to have. So in the Senate, the senators are going to have to decide. Do they want to hear from people like Bolton and Mulvaney, or are they simply going to say we don’t want to know anymore because the truth we’ve already seen is damning enough. It’s already hard enough for us to justify to the country why a president who would do such things should remain in office. We don’t want to see or know anymore. It’s 'see no evil, hear no evil, do a lot of evil' seems to be the philosophy.

COLBERT: What is the worst-case scenario here? Let’s imagine the impeachment vote goes through next week and goes to the Senate and however that trial is brought about, whatever the procedure is, he is not removed from office. After that, wouldn’t he be a completely untethered tiger? Because he knows he’s not going to get impeached again. He can do anything he wants. If he can get away with this, he can get away with anything. Won’t he be super Trump after that? SCHIFF: You know, the reality is, he feels that way already...

Watch the rest: It would be a VERY bad idea to ask Adam Schiff to testify against the so-called president.

And he is "not interested anymore in the private misgivings of [Republicans in] Congress."