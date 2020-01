In the opening minutes of the Impeachment Trial of Donald J. Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff read the Articles of Impeachment. It was a moment that was so powerful, your breath is taken away, even if you have read the Articles of Impeachment numerous times before.

Twitter was in awe:

.@RepAdamSchiff’s opening was magnificent. If you missed it, you owe it to yourself to find it and listen to it. It made me proud not just as his teacher, mentor, and friend but as a lawyer, a professor, and, above all, as an American. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 21, 2020

So far @RepAdamSchiff presents evidence & Trump lawyers present rhetoric.



Not one reference to the actual evidence by team Trump yet. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 21, 2020

What Adam Schiff just did in his argument on the rules motion will be taught in law schools going forward. It was simply a master class on how to effectively argue a case. #ImpeachmentTrial #TrumpsRemovalTrial — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 21, 2020

Schiff interlacing @realDonaldTrump's own words is freaking brilliant. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 21, 2020

.@RepAdamSchiff ‘s presentation is masterful and overwhelming. Every competent lawyer listening to this knows what the outcome of this vote on the rules should be after this presentation. #ImpeachmentTrial — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 21, 2020

Contrast it with tv lying lawyers, Sekulow and Cippolone. This is the best description of these bottom feeders:

As usual, it's impossible to understand what Cipollone and Sekulow are even doing unless you spend a lot of time watching Fox News and generally understand how state sponsored propaganda news works. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 21, 2020

Opening, done. Now we move on to amendments.