Chris Hayes On Colbert: Welcome To Social Media, Devin Nunes

Chris Hayes was a guest of Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, and he took the opportunity to smash Devin Nunes over his Twitter lawsuit.

"Can't we ALL sue Twitter?" asks Colbert.

Chris Hayes noted the serious side of the Nunes lawsuit: “At one level it’s, you know, it is hilarious and mockable. On another level, it’s— it’s— it’s profoundly gross in the sense that it’s not hyperbole by too much to say the country is almost literally founded on mocking political leaders. I mean, honestly, that’s one of the core values of the American revolution is mocking King George, and then, once they get their own democratic republic, mocking people through pamphlet. ...To use the courts as a weapon to discourage what is obviously protected speech against him is gross.”

Here's part one of the interview. They also covered the Conways, Town Halls, and the Cohen search warrants. The look on Colbert's FACE at the extent of the Cohen electronic searches is classic: