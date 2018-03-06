Devin Nunes Takes Stephen Colbert's Bait. Guess Who Wins?

By Susie Madrak

Devin Nunes seems a tad paranoid about Stephen Colbert's recent trip to Capitol Hill.

In an appearance with Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Saturday, Nunes had no patience for Colbert's brand of humor.

"This is the danger that we have in this country," Nunes said. "The left controls not only the universities in this country, but they also control Hollywood in this country, and the mainstream media, so conservatives in this country are under attack ... They attack people who are trying to get to the truth."

Devin, honey, you're not trying to get to the truth. You're actively trying to block it -- while pretending you're running an honest investigation. That's what makes you funny! It's ironic! Get it?

Nunes accused Colbert of not contacting him, and of course the impish host had the receipts.

Enjoy!


