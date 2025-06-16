ICE Orders Immigrants To Report To Philly, Chicago Offices On Father's Day

Sure, ordering people to come in on Father's Day just adds that special little dash of inhumanity. Smells like Stephen Miller! Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Immigrants across Philadelphia received terse text messages or app notifications on Friday evening, demanding they come to the ICE office on North Eighth Street on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The notification did not specify a reason for the invitation. But it did include a warning: “Failure to report as instructed will be considered a violation.” Lawyers and community organizers called the message highly unusual, because of the short notice and the vague time frame. It was unclear how many people received the orders, and how those individuals were selected.

Maybe there was another nefarious purpose:

Emma Tuohy, an immigration lawyer and chair of the Philadelphia chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said one person who already had a deportation order contacted her late Friday after receiving the directive. The prospective client wanted Tuohy to attend the appointment, but she was unavailable on short notice. She asked around, and heard from four or five other lawyers that they had fielded similar calls. “Your conspiracy brain thinks, maybe they did this on Sunday, on Father’s Day, to make it less likely attorneys could go,” she said.

The same thing happened in Chicago. Via the Chicago Tribune: