'Iran Tried To Assassinate Trump Twice': Netanyahu Claim Called Out On Fox News

Fox News host Bret Baier challenged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he claimed that the assassination attempts against President Trump were orchestrated by Iran.

"These people who chant death to America, try to assassinate President Trump twice, killed 241 of your Marines in Beirut, killed and injured thousands of American soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq, try to bomb a restaurant in Washington, D.C., chant death to America, burn the American flag," Netanyahu told the Fox News host on Sunday.

"Do you want these people to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to your cities?" the Israeli leader said. "Of course not. "So we're defending ourselves, but we're also defending the world."

Baier seemed surprised by the claim.

"I want to talk about President Trump," he replied. "You just said Iran tried to assassinate President Trump twice. Do you have intel that the assassination attempts on President Trump were directly from Iran?"

"Through proxies, yes," Netanyahu insisted. "Through their intel, yes, they want to kill him. Look, he's enemy number one. He's a decisive leader."

"He's been very forceful," he said ot Trump. "Look, they also tried to kill me, but I'm his junior partner."

During the 2024 campaign, two U.S. citizens allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump. Law enforcement officials have not provided evidence connecting the attempts to Iran.