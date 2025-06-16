Trump Shills For Russia To Be Back In G8

Appearing at the G7 conference, Donald Trump said it was a mistake for Russia to be kicked out of the G8.

He also claimed that if Russia were still in the G8, there would not be a Ukraine-Russia war.

How ignorant is Donald Trump?

Or how much of a puppet is Trump for Russia? A tool? A useful idiot?

Russia was kicked out of the G8 by world leaders, including President Obama, because Russiaillegally attacked, invaded, and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

TRUMP: The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in. And I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in. You wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were President four years ago. But it didn't work out that way. But it used to be the G8, and now it's, I guess, what's that, nine years ago? Eight years ago, it switched over. They threw Russia out, which I claimed was a very big mistake, even though I wasn't in politics then. I was very loud about it. It was a mistake, in that you spend so much time talking about Russia, and he's no longer at the table. So it makes life more complicated. But you wouldn't have had the war.

It was eleven years ago, but Trump can't count or tell time.

Annexing Crimea was the first part of Putin's plan to invade and take over all of Ukraine.

Being in the G8 would not have stopped Putin's aggression.

Sounds like Trump forgot all about Crimea.