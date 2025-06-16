Singer Sings National Anthem Defiantly In Spanish At Dodger Stadium

Imagine getting ready to sing in front of 50,000 Dodgers fans and being told that the team has changed its mind and would prefer the anthem be sung in English instead. Most singers would cave in that situation and acquiesce to the team's request (demand). According to Vanessa Hernández, aka Nezza, she decided to ignore them and sing it in Spanish, as planned.

Oh, and yes, fuck the Dodgers and all the other corporate cowards who run baseball.

Singer and social media personality Nezza sang the national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night. And, according to a video the performer later posted to social media, she did so against the wishes of the Dodgers organization. In a video Nezza, whose full name is Vanessa Hernández, posted to TikTok, an unidentified Dodgers employee is heard telling her before Saturday’s performance that “we are going to do the song in English today, so I’m not sure if that wasn’t relayed.” Then, the video cuts to Nezza — who was wearing a Dominican Republic shirt — singing a Spanish version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the field ahead of the Dodgers’ win against the San Francisco Giants. The video’s caption: “So I did it anyway.” In a separate video, Nezza, 30, said the version of the song she sang was commissioned in 1945 by the U.S. State Department under President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and that she wanted to sing it amid the recent unrest in Los Angeles stemming from raids by ICE agents. “I didn’t think I would be met with any sort of no, especially because we’re in LA and with everything happening,” she said. “But today out of all days, I just could not believe when she [the Dodgers employee] walked in and told me ‘no.’ But I just felt like I needed to do it. Para mi gente.”

The Dodgers didn't issue a public comment on the situation and said she would be welcome back anytime. Sure.

