Ted Cruz Calls For War With Iran

Ted Cruz told Maria Bartiromo that he would love to see regime change after hostilities broke out between Israel and Iran.

This is the same ridiculous claim made over and over again by Republicans, including Dick Cheney and George Bush, which lead to the horrific war with Iraq.

That war has caused this country great heartache which continues today.

BARTIROMO: Senator, do you want to see regime change? Do you think that happens soon? And what would the future look like in that regard? CRUZ: Look, I think it is very much in the interest of America to see regime change. I don't think there's any redeeming the Ayatollah. He is filled with hatred. You know, I'll tell you a story that's a little bit amazing. The former head of the Iranian nuclear program, a man who many say was sent to meet his maker by the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence forces. He had written in his last will and testament that he wanted the following words written on his tombstone. Here lies a man who sought to annihilate Israel. Maria, think of the level of bilious hate when that's the only thing you want to be remembered for is I am such a bigot, such an anti-Semite filled with so much hate that the entire purpose of my life is to murder as many Jews as possible. That's what we're dealing with, religious fanatics. So it is unquestionably in America's interest to see a secular regime. You know, before the revolution, Iran was a secular country that was an ally of America.

Iran was monarchy nation because the US installed the Shah of Iran until he fell in 1979.

That is never coming back.

Also, Ted Cruz’s form of religious extremism is no better than Iran’s religious fanatics.

Cruz would be better off staying in Cancun then warmongering on television.