Scabby Rat Sean O'Brien Is Still A Scabby Rat

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien proved himself to be a scabby rat and a sellout during the campaign when he went on stage at the RNC and publicly kissed Trump's fat ass in front of everyone. O'Brien apparently got another case of lip balm because he's at it again - or is it still?

The president came in and he didn't come in subtle, that's for sure and there's a lot of controversy on that. Look we don't want to see anybody get laid off we don't want to see anybody losing their jobs but he thinks he's within his rights there are court proceedings and ultimately the courts are going to decide whether what he's doing is lawful or not. I know that there is a lot of fat in the government he's trimming and I don't think people are opposed to that and look I tell people all the time let's take a look at the 101st day and where we're at at that point in time.

President Elmo and First Concubine Felonia aren't trimming anything. They are hacking and slashing and doing money grabs from it.

But you would think that someone who rose through the ranks to be a international union president would understand that it's not just federal jobs that are being cut. This will ripple out into the private sector and a lot more people are going to lose their jobs until the country spirals into another Great Depression. And yes, that will affect many of his own union members.

It is unfathomable why the Teamsters continue to put up with this sellout and scabby rat. Maybe they're eager to feed their faces to some more leopards, too.